Who is David Ayres? Everything you need to know about EBUG that helped beat the Maple Leafs

42 years is a long wait to make your NHL debut, but for David Ayres, it was better late than never.

Serving as an emergency substitute goalkeeper in Saturday night's game between Carolina and Toronto, the hurricanes called Ayres after their two main goalkeepers were injured. James Reimer started the net game for Carolina, but left early in the first period after a collision with teammate Jaccob Slavin. His replacement, Petr Mrazek, was injured after being hit by Kyle Clifford of Toronto.

With no other goalkeepers on their bench, the Hurricanes had no choice but to resort to Ayres.

Born in Whitby, Ontario, Ayres spent most of his career bouncing in the minor leagues before a serious health problem interrupted his career as a player. He underwent a kidney transplant in 2004, but the procedure was successful and he recovered completely.

He has been in and around the Maple Leafs organization for eight years. He started when he started working at Ricoh Coliseum (now Coca-Cola Coliseum), home of the AHL Toronto Marlies, where he is an arena maintenance worker and occasional driver for Zamboni. After the injuries hit several Marlies netminders a few years ago, he had the opportunity to show his skills.

"A couple of boys were injured, I ended up bringing my equipment and they said,quot; hey, you're pretty decent, "Ayres told the Toronto Sun in January.

Their job is mainly to complete during practice when the Marlies or Maple Leafs need an extra body. For the past three years, he also served as an emergency backup for the Maple Leafs, waiting on the wings of the Scotiabank Arena in case their services were necessary. On Saturday night, they finally were.

When Mrazek fell in the middle of the second period, Ayres quickly prepared. Before stepping on the ice, he had to sign a game contract with the NHL. Your payment? $ 500. Oh, and he would keep his shirt worn by the game.

This is the contract that David Ayres would have signed because he had no previous professional experience. NHL teams cannot use former professionals as emergency backups. pic.twitter.com/RCqGlYQ1vH – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 23, 2020

He left the tunnel with a Toronto Marlies goalie mask and blue pants, in contrast to his red Hurricanes uniform, and headed for the track where he was greeted by his new teammates. Carolina was winning 3-1 with almost 30 minutes of hockey to play.

The honeymoon did not last long either. Ayres allowed the goals in the first two shots he faced, although to be fair there was not much he could do for either. It was not an ideal start, but the Canes reached the end of the period until 4-3, and from there Ayres calmed down. He kept the Leafs out of the scoreboard in the third, making some big saves in the process.

When everything was said and done, his first and last game with the Carolina Hurricanes ended in a comfortable 6-3 victory. He was named the first star of the game. Tomorrow he will return to practice with the Maple Leafs, the same team he helped defeat.

"They will probably tear me apart after today," Carolinas told Fox Sports after the game. "I think I can take the game with me and show it to him."

It is almost certainly the only time we will see David Ayres in an NHL game, but during an unforgettable night, with the whole league watching, it was the center of attention.