What time is Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 tonight? Live broadcast, price, boxing odds and billboard for the fight 2020

Tyson Fury (29-0-1) beat Deontay Wilder (42-0-1) in his first game just 14 months ago. Fury was about to take Wilder's WBC heavy belt off and announce himself to the world with the greatest victory of his career. But Wilder did what Wilder does: a strong shot to the right followed by a quick left hook sent Fury to the ground and Wilder to a celebration.

Six seconds later, miraculously, Fury rose from the mat like a body that rises from an autopsy table and ends the fight. Wilder thought he should have won due to a fall in the ninth round along with his powerful attacks in the 12th round. Many observers sided with Fury during the long stretches in which he surpassed Wilder. The match went to a disputed draw.

"The 12th round of our first fight was a good round, and thanks to Wilder, he got me with two of the best shots I've seen in a 12-round heavyweight fight," Fury said at the final press conference on Thursday. . "But what Wilder must be thinking is: & # 39; I hit that guy with my strongest hit in Round 12, and he got up. What do I have to do to keep him down? & # 39; He will try to land his hand right.

"If I'm stupid enough to be hit with that, I deserve to lose. I hit the floor last time, but I proved that I'm really a fighter. If he can't finish me, I'm going to eat him."

Fury said he plans to go directly to Wilder on Saturday night. The Gypsy King even made a prediction that he would knock Wilder out in the second round.

"I don't believe anything Fury says," Wilder said at the same press conference. "I think he's just trying to cheer me up and use a lot of mind games. He did it in the first fight to try to steal rounds." , so we were lucky to have experienced judges who were not influenced by that. I'm not worried about what he says, I'm more focused on what he does. I am a man of action. I'm planning everything. "

Each fighter has recorded two victories in time since their fight in December 2018, setting the stage for the Goliath rematch against Goliath between two undefeated heavyweights.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know about Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury 2, including the start time of the card and the main event, how to buy the pay-per-view fight, updated betting odds and more.

What time does Wilder vs. Fury 2 tonight?

Date: Saturday, February 22

Saturday, February 22 Start time : 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT Principal card: 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT

9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT Main event: 11 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT (approx.)

The highly anticipated rematch will begin with transmission coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. The billboard will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET with the main payment card per event after 9 p.m. ET. The main event will follow the main card with Fury and Wilder probably to start the game between 11 p.m. ET and midnight.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 live stream: How to watch the fight

Television channel: ESPN, Fox Sports 1

ESPN, Fox Sports 1 Live Streaming (PPV): ESPN +, Fox Sports Go

Pre-fight and billboard coverage will be available on ESPN and Fox Sports 1. The main card is available for pay per view through ESPN + and Fox Sports Go. The two networks have teamed up to provide an unprecedented promotion for the fight, including the publication of an ad during the Super Bowl.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV: How much does the fight cost?

The Wilder vs. Fight Fury 2 costs $ 79.99 in pay per view. The fight can be purchased through ESPN +, Fox Sports Go or through most major cable and satellite providers.

Wilder vs. Betting Fury 2

Deontay Wilder's fees: -125

-125 Tyson Fury fees: +105

+105 Below: 10 1/2 (-125 / + 105)

The odds are so low that it's almost a choice, according to BetOnline.ag through Sports Insider. Deontay Wilder is the slight favorite with odds of -125, which means that a bet of $ 125 would generate $ 100. Fury has a probability of +105, which means that a bet of $ 100 would generate $ 105.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight card

Principal card

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury for the WBC and Fury Wilder linear heavyweight titles

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington; Heavyweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jose Tupas Santisima for the featherweight title of the WBO Jr. de Navarrete

Sebastián Fundora against Daniel Lewis; Jr. Middleweight

Billboard