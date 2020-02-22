What the Ondrej Kase trade means for the Bruins

The exchange that sent David Backes, a 2020 first-round pick and defensive prospect Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Czech end Ondrej Kase was obvious to Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

%MINIFYHTMLd3a0b207829b7018d4a0b7af54f5cde911% %MINIFYHTMLd3a0b207829b7018d4a0b7af54f5cde912%

Despite his health problems, Kase managed to produce 23 points (7 goals, 16 assists) in 49 games in a Ducks team that ranks second in the Pacific Division.

Although he has his share of doubts, Kase has proven himself in recent seasons. The 24-year-old is ranked 27th out of 492 strikers on expected goals of 5 against 5 for 60 minutes, according to Bruins statistics. That is tied with one of the best players in the game at Connor McDavid and just ahead of Patrice Bergeron and Tyler Seguin.

Kase hasn't played a full season yet, but he shows many promises as long as he can stay healthy. He loves to have the disc in his suit, and his shot, skating and creative shooting to play suit him when he arrives in Boston.

"The Boston Bruins are really excited to add Ondrej Kase to our current team," Sweeney said in a conference call Friday afternoon. “Ondrej is a young and solid player, he has been an important producer while 5 against 5, he has demonstrated versatility to adapt his game and complement different lines; The volume of shots has increased throughout its years. For us, I think it responds to a need. "

This agreement, to be honest, is beneficial for both organizations. The Bruins only retained 25 percent of the remaining Backes salary, and the Ducks received a high-level perspective along with the Boston first-round pick in the next draft.

Obviously, giving up a first-round pick is expensive, but B's separation with Andersson, 20, a 2018 second-round pick (57th overall), will not necessarily be too consistent. Although it is tearing it apart for the QMJHL Moncton Wildcats with 22 points, the Bruins have many similar defensive perspectives that are later in their development.

For example, Jeremy Lauzon provided a great fit with Matt Grzelcyk in his small sample size this season. Urho Vaakanainen (Bruins first round selection in 2017) is progressing well, and even the first assailant of 2015, Jakub Zboril, remains ahead of Andersson. Simply put, with a deep defensive pipeline, not to mention people like Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton ahead, Andersson would have had difficulty ascending in the defensive ranks.

This agreement also allows Sweeney to free some space for another possible agreement before 3 p.m. Monday's deadline for changes.

"I don't know what will be done or what can be done," Sweeney said regarding another possible exchange. "We will continue making calls and analyzing the different opportunities that may exist. For us, I would like to pay attention to Ondrej and the potential he brings to our hockey club."

"I think, for me, I was looking at players who would hopefully fall into that category, who would continue to grow, complementing our group," Sweeney added. "Because we are interested in winning, there is no doubt that we are interested in winning like everyone else."

The Bruins have about $ 5 million in capitalization space to work, according to Bruins Cap Space, For another possible deal.

Kase, although talented, is not necessarily the coveted update to skate in the right wing of David Krejci. He still has time to become one of the six best strikers, but a proven product like Chris Kreider or Kyle Palmieri offers a better second-line fit with Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

Playing alongside Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork in the third line makes much more sense for Kase. But Sweeney did not rule out the idea that he could play with Coyle or Krejci.

"As I said before, we saw his scoring skills, his versatility, his own game, his ability to play probably with Krejci or Coyle on the right side, it's a correct shot," said Sweeney. "It adds to the speed and offensive capacity of our hockey club."

Bruins may have to separate from another person if they add another piece. Danton Heinen could be that strange man if Karson Kuhlman stays in the right wing of Krejci or the Bruins acquire Kreider or Palmieri. The end of the third year could provide Sweeney with a commercial token to get one of those players of greater caliber.

Kreider may be off the table, as the New York Rangers reported that the requested price includes a first-round selection that the Bs no longer have. But Sweeney could reach an agreement with the interim general manager of the New Jersey Devils and Boston boy Tom Fitzgerald for Palmieri.

In fact, Palmieri may be the best option anyway. Like Kase, Palmieri will not reach free agency until after the 2020-21 season (unlike Kreider, whose contract expires at the end of this season) and provides a better chance of winning in the long term. Oh, and did we mention that his $ 4.6 million capital strike would fit perfectly with the situation of the Bruins cap at this time?

Sweeney not only cleared space at the top to make another possible deal before 3 p.m. Monday's ET exchange deadline, but it also made room to sign some of Boston's biggest free agents this summer in Torey Krug, Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk. The Bruins will have just under $ 24 million to sign their free agents during the offseason, according to Bruins Cap Space.

That is more than flexible, especially if Sweeney moves Heinen and possibly John Moore in a possible deal for Palmieri.

If Sweeney really is "willing to win it," then he would make a deal, if possible, for one of the players mentioned above. Adding not only Kase, but potentially Palmieri, could put the Bruins on top for another race in the Stanley Cup.

The Bruins became a better hockey club on Friday, preparing for short and long term success. They did it without having to sacrifice too much of their future.

Don't look the other way yet. Sweeney may have another change in mind before the clock strikes 3 p.m. Monday.