What channel is Wilder vs. Fury 2 tonight? How to watch, buy the fight 2020 in pay-per-view

The boxing rematch of the year will take place on Saturday when Deontay Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight championship against linear champion Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The last time these two squared went to the cable. Fury (29-0-1) seemed comfortable for most of the fight, but Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) returned in search of a knockout and brought Fury to the ground with a devastating combo of two hits. . Fury was able to get back up and the fight ended as a split draw. This time, Wilder plans to finish the job.

"Fighting with a guy like Fury, you have to be careful," Wilder said at a press event on January 25. "Time passes very fast in the ring. You are trying to do everything you prepared. With what he brings to the table with his boxing skills, you must have some awareness of the clock. But with my power, it is his job is really look at the clock and try to avoid me for 36 minutes. "

Still, Fury does not plan to throw any blow. He wants the WBC heavyweight title as much as Wilder. So bad that he abandoned his absurd habit of Coca-Cola Light and replaced him by religiously participating in, uh, self-care.

"We are giant heavyweights," Fury said at the same press event. "I've had 20 knockouts, so I'm very capable of knocking people out. When you underestimate the power of another person, you usually end up taking off. If I'm a great puncher or not, I don't think anyone else can combine me with heart and determination. I'm going to put my iron will on Deontay Wilder. "

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about Wilder vs.. Fury 2, including channels, payment prices per event and fight times.

What channel is Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 tonight?

Television channel: ESPN, Fox Sports 1

ESPN, Fox Sports 1 Live Streaming (PPV): ESPN +, Fox Sports Go

Pre-show and preliminary bouts are available on ESPN News and Fox Sports 1. At 8 p.m. ET, billboard fights continue on ESPN and FS1.

The Wilder vs. Fort 2 main card is a payment per ESPN + / Fox joint vision. It can be broadcast live through the Fox Sports and ESPN + application.

How much is the pay per vision of Wilder vs. Fury 2?

Deontay Wilder Wilder vs. Fight Tyson Fury costs $ 79.99 in pay per view. The main card can also be purchased from most major cable and satellite providers.

At what time does the fight against Wilder vs. Fury 2?

Start time : 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT Main event: 11 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT (approx.)

The transmission coverage of the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will begin with a show before 7 p.m. ET followed by the billboard at 7:30 p.m. The main pay-per-view card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET. Wait for Fury and Wilder to take their walks for the main event between 11 p.m. and midnight

Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight card

Principal card

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury for the WBC and Fury Wilder linear heavyweight titles

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington; heavyweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jose Tupas Santisima for the featherweight title of the WBO Jr. de Navarrete

Sebastián Fundora against Daniel Lewis; Jr. medium weight

Billboard