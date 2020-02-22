WeWork names COO on the first important appointment under new CEO – Latest news

WeWork office exchange startup named Shyam Gidumal, a former Ernst & Young executive, as its new chief operating officer on the first major executive meeting under the new chief Sandeep Mathrani.

The measure comes a few days after the new executive director formally took over WeWork, controlled by SoftBank. In early February, WeWork appointed Mathrani as its CEO.

"Shyam has been an invaluable partner for me for many years during critical business inflection points, helping to focus operations and organizations, even in Vornado, and repositioning companies for effective growth," Mathrani said in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing to add to the WeWork senior leadership team."

Former Boston Consulting Group partner, Gidumal previously served as a partner and director at Ernst & Young, where he led the retail market and consumer products segment.

The latest appointments are part of a broader review of senior management at WeWork, which was recently forced to abandon its highly publicized public debut and overthrow its CEO and founder Adam Neumann.

WeWork is also expected to hire a new chief financial officer, according to a source directly familiar with the matter.

