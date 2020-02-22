West Indies Women vs Thailand Women – summary and statistics

Thailand showed a lot of potential but was eventually defeated by the West Indies in its debut in the T20 Women's World Cup, succumbing to a seven-wicket loss.

Thailand had a lot of energy in the field and was skilled enough with the ball for the West Indies to briefly shake at 27-3 after seven envelopes of what appeared to be a routine chase of 79.

That perspective might even have been better for debutants, but for DRS intervention. Chanida Sutthiruang had Shermaine Campbelle give a vicious insinuating lbw to finish the seventh, a fourth wicket to drop in eight runs in the space of three overs, but, in review, it was shown that the ball was doing too much and sliding down the leg

Campbelle (25th) stayed, sharing an uninterrupted association of fifty with Stafanie Taylor (26th), before celebrating his 100th T20 international appearance when he reached the winning races in the 17th.

Previously, Thailand won the raffle and chose to hit first in its debut at the ICC main tournament, but they found that the extra pace and rebound offered from Perth field were a real challenge.

Starter Nattakan Chantam (9) hit a pair of sharp boundaries through the offside, an area of ​​the ground that Thailand's predominantly legged batters otherwise struggled to choose, but then fell into the fourth.

Chantam was the second wicket to fall and, with only 20 balls from the missing entries and only 11 runs on the scoreboard, there were legitimate concerns about what kind of total Thailand he could muster.

Fortunately, a good contribution of 33 from Nannapat Koncharoenkai led the reconstruction effort and a 35-race partnership with Naruemol Chalwai (13) helped Thailand to a position where they could kick to kick in the last 10 overs and score a score on excess of 100

However, that was the problem, reaching the limits. Thailand could only find a four of the last 15 overs, and that would not reach the penultimate ball of the entries, as they stumbled with a score of 78-9: Taylor's descent represents 3-13 of three overs.

It seemed to be a total well below the pair, but an impressive effort by Thai fielding (his first two wickets to run away) helped them return to the game, while Soraya Lateh (1-21) would become his first wicket of the World cup. taker while she knocked down Hayley Matthews (16) with one that stayed low.

If the weight of Campbelle de Sutthiruang had remained, then the West Indies would have really been struggling with 27-4, but the reversed decision rather left Thailand breathless and ultimately the Caribbean team achieved a relatively comfortable victory. since then.