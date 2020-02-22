Home Entertainment Wendy Williams was seen on a date with a rich and handsome...

Wendy Williams was seen on a date with a rich and handsome man!

The queen of the talk show Wendy Williams may be out of the market, MTO News found out.

The charming and recently divorced host of a talk show was recently seen in New York on a date with a mysterious man.

The man's name is Big Will (IG @ WillDaBoss1), and he is a superior jeweler in New York. Will is considered one of the jewelers to the stars, and is worth millions of dollars.

Wendy has been posting photos with her new baby on her personal IG page:

