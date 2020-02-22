Wendy Williams made the clown for & # 39; Imaginary boyfriend & # 39; after making fun of a hot date

%MINIFYHTMLd6a6229eacec1ae49f27a51c1af0b38711% %MINIFYHTMLd6a6229eacec1ae49f27a51c1af0b38712%

WENN / Instar

However, fans can't help sending affectionate messages for apparently having a good life while one reads: & # 39; You deserve to be happy. I love you so much. Blessings to you, my sister.

Up News Info –

It seems that things are going well for Wendy Williams after his divorce from Kevin Hunter. The television personality joked in his latest Instagram post that he was about to date a gentleman.

On Friday, February 21, the host of "The Wendy Williams Show" shared a photo of her inside a car on the photo-sharing site. "He sent his car for me … dinner on the hunt. Happy Friday!" Then she captioned the post. Wendy, however, did not reveal who his date was that night.

%MINIFYHTMLd6a6229eacec1ae49f27a51c1af0b38713% %MINIFYHTMLd6a6229eacec1ae49f27a51c1af0b38714%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLd6a6229eacec1ae49f27a51c1af0b38715% %MINIFYHTMLd6a6229eacec1ae49f27a51c1af0b38716%

Naomi Campbell He intervened in the comments section, writing: "And so it should." British broadcaster Sharon carpenter He added: "Sounds like a gentleman."

Knowing that Wendy is living a happy life right now, fans couldn't help sending love messages. "You deserve to be happy. I love you so much. Blessings to you my sister," said one fan. Another fan joined, "ENJOY. YOU DESERVE TO BE DECEIVED."

"Yeeesssss Wendy, now that's a & # 39; REAL GENTLEMAN & # 39 ;. You deserve a & # 39; REAL & # 39; man Wendy! … Enjoy your weekend !!!" Someone added excited.

However, others suspected that Wendy was just making things up with her post. "Wendy and her & # 39; imaginary friend & # 39; bless her," a troll commented sarcastically. "Who is he? Your imaginary boyfriend?" Another question.

Hate comments aside, Wendy previously shared that "the new chapter" of his life had been "so charming." She continued saying during her appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"He didn't regret all the time he spent with Kevin." Yes, I am not angry. You know, it was 25 years, I don't regret it, "he explained." But you know what? Sometimes people move on with their lives. And I have to tell you something; Now, I don't love Jersey anymore. It's Wendy in the city. "

When asked if he is currently dating or looking for someone, Wendy replied: "Yes, I have an appointment. But, you know, I love my career. You know how difficult this is with this microphone here. You know what I am saying." There is a certain dedication and I did not just land in my career because, you know, something. ”She explained that she dates between running her talk show“ The Wendy Williams Show ”.