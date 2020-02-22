Wendy Williams documents her night date with photos on social media: see her supposed new man

Wendy Williams made everyone curious when she shared a photo on her social media account, and told fans that her date sent her the car before dinner. After that, she revealed who she went to dinner with, and more photos of the two appeared thanks to The Shade Room.

Someone commented: ‘There was once a girl named Wendy! Now, look here, this is the "new life,quot; Wendy. It is not our fault! "And a fan is happy for Wendy:" You deserve to be happy. I love you so much. Blessings to you my sister. "

Someone else wrote: "Wendy, your complete set on today's show was wonderful, honey."

One commenter said: "Yeeesssss Wendy, now that he is a,quot; REAL KNIGHT. You deserve a "REAL,quot; Wendy man! … Enjoy your weekend! "

In addition to the hateful comments that appeared, many Wendy fans said they are happy for her and love to see her live her best life.

Someone said: Oh Oh, Wendy girl, you have a guy! Lol, "and another commenter posted this:" I love this! One man's trash is another's treasure & # 39; & # 39;

One commentator wrote: "Look a little, Wendy, hahaha, he's more handsome than Kevin,quot; and "another person said:" Wendy, you're so different now. It's like you want them to want you so much, but turn off everyone. "

In a post shared by The Shade Room, you can see that the man even gave Wendy his chain:

Anyway, in other news, Wendy recently explained why he wouldn't date an older man.

‘The purpose of meeting someone is to grow old together. If you already know someone who is old, what is the growth in that? "Wendy said, not too long ago.

His fans are happy to see that he is trying to rebuild his life after the end of a chapter of his existence: Kevin Hunter.



