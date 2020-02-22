Wendy Williams arrives in the city with her new "little friend,quot;

The presenter of the recently divorced talk show is here on these streets, this Friday night. She decided to put us in her business. When posting a photo on IG, Wendy Williams wrote:

“He sent his car for me… arbor in his search. Happy Friday!"

Later, the industry veterinarian was seen in the study with a male partner. Of course, Al Gore's innanet was curious about who, what, when, where and why. In Wendy's true fashion, she responded directly.

With a photo published, the legend said:

"Later … I study with @ blacpapipmh … it's another Friday!"

The person who tagged seems to be a rap artist and not her real date. The guy he imagines is obviously his manzzz. The two are very close, and even imagine using their chain, on another occasion.

It's no secret that Wendy always tells him about his weekend pranks. From her kittens to dating DJ Boof, we have heard a lot about her private life, since she divorced Kevin Hunter.

The two were together for about 20 years and officially divorced this year. The separation occurs after Kevin fathered an outside child with another woman.

Chile, I can't wait to hear what you have to say about your weekend, Monday's episode. You know she will tell us.

As we receive more information about who your little friend is, we will definitely update your roommates.