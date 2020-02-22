Wendy Williams and William Selby have dinner and generate rumors of romance

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Make Wendy Williams have a boyfriend?
55 years old Wendy Williams Show the host was photographed walking arm in arm with the jeweler William Selby, Also known as Big Will or Willdaboss, in New York City on Friday, a month after their divorce from Kevin Hunter. The two had dinner at Aroma Trattoria.
He also documented his night on Instagram. First, she shared a photo of herself in the back of a vehicle, writing: "He sent his car for me … I dine on his search. Happy Friday!" Then he posted a picture of his dinner.
"3 meatballs plus good company equals danger! #Dinner #friday #fridayvibes," he wrote.
On Saturday morning, Williams shared a photo of her and Selby sitting together, hands on their knees, in a studio with a hip-hop artist. Blac daddy.
"Later … I study with @blacpapipmh … another Friday night," Williams wrote.
Neither Williams nor Selby have commented on the state of their relationship.
Instagram / Wendy Williams
Last week, he shared on his Instagram a clip of The Wendy Williams show, in which the host said that a "very handsome,quot; man had brought him two heart-shaped necklaces and asked him to choose one. He wore a piece of shiny gold. Williams said the man was behind the scenes and would "come later."
"V-Day Special for the incomparable @wendyshow #wsjewelry #heart #valentine #diamonds #luxury," he wrote.
Williams said last month in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon That she was dating again. She noticed that she is "a wife, not a girlfriend."
"I go out, but I love my career," Williams said. "You know how difficult it is with this microphone here. You know what I say. There is a certain dedication."
