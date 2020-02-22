Wendy Williams and William Selby have dinner and generate rumors of romance

Make Wendy Williams have a boyfriend?

55 years old Wendy Williams Show the host was photographed walking arm in arm with the jeweler William Selby, Also known as Big Will or Willdaboss, in New York City on Friday, a month after their divorce from Kevin Hunter. The two had dinner at Aroma Trattoria.

He also documented his night on Instagram. First, she shared a photo of herself in the back of a vehicle, writing: "He sent his car for me … I dine on his search. Happy Friday!" Then he posted a picture of his dinner.

"3 meatballs plus good company equals danger! #Dinner #friday #fridayvibes," he wrote.

On Saturday morning, Williams shared a photo of her and Selby sitting together, hands on their knees, in a studio with a hip-hop artist. Blac daddy.

"Later … I study with @blacpapipmh … another Friday night," Williams wrote.