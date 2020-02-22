Welsh coach Wayne Pivac, unhappy with the decisions in defeat in France | Rugby Union News





Welsh coach Wayne Pivac was frustrated with the arbitration of the home defeat of Wales against France on Saturday.

Wayne Pivac felt that the great arbitration decisions were against Wales, as France claimed a first victory of the Six Nations in Cardiff for 10 years to stay on the path of the glory of the Grand Slam.

%MINIFYHTMLeef4e34f35fa087005e86a49ef01bda711% %MINIFYHTMLeef4e34f35fa087005e86a49ef01bda712%

France claimed a 27-23 victory at the Principality Stadium to achieve three wins out of three, as Wales, the current European champion, lost at home in the tournament for the first time since 2017.

But the game was not without controversy, since France, leading 27-16 with 15 minutes left, escaped the penalty when second-row forward Paul Willemse knocked the ball down, with wing Josh Adams ready to take the Ken Owens pass.

Adams seemed likely to score in the corner, but English referee Matthew Carley decided that a stroke was enough punishment and decided not to wield a yellow card.

"There were quite a few key moments in that game," said Welsh head coach Pivac.

"It seemed that, every time we were playing with advantage, the next ruck was killed or the ball slowed down, so we returned for the penalty."

"There was a slap (from Willemse). We saw it well and I think the officials could have made it wrong. That also killed the momentum there."

The blockade of France Paul Willemse avoided the penalty for a potential intentional coup and an attempted penalty

"Another disappointing was when the lazy Frenchman (Demba Bamba) appeared. He went straight to the scrum and was rewarded for that. Those were the great moments of the game."

France led 17-9 in the break, with defender Anthony Bouthier and Willemse for Les Bleus and Dan Biggar responding with three penalties.

Dillon Lewis's first trial attempt reduced the deficit to one point, but Romain Ntamack, who finished with a 17-point course, claimed an interception score and threw a penalty to put France in command.

Biggar scored one last attempt, but France held on to a famous victory.

"We certainly are not going to panic," Pivac said after the successive defeats to Ireland and France, and with a daunting trip to England then on the agenda.

"It's about building, we create many opportunities and I think we're going in the right direction. It's about taking advantage of those opportunities."

"If we convert one or two more, we are really in games and winning. You return to the intersection, three against one. If we are accurate with our pass, we will probably score on the other end."

"That was a great change of momentum. We are frustrated with a couple of decisions we make ourselves after creating opportunities once or twice."

The blockade of France Paul Willemse avoided the penalty for a potential intentional coup and an attempted penalty

France heads to Scotland then before concluding its championship at home with Ireland.

Les Bleus has not won the Six Nations since 2010, when they achieved the Grand Slam for the last time, and the team manager, Raphael Ibáñez, admitted that Cardiff's victory was sweet for defense coach Shaun Edwards.

The Englishman spent 12 years as a Welsh defense coach with Warren Gatland before joining the French organization in November.

"Shaun gave a lot for Wales for years and we are pleased to have him," Ibáñez said.

"You could feel that after the game I was happy. It was an incredible performance from our defense during the game."

On whether Wales could have had a penalty attempt when Willmese hit, Ibáñez added: "You need to watch the game and check it to think about that."

"We don't talk about the championship, just the next game."