Wedding guests get discouraged with cash – Up News Info

Dear Amy: A friend's son is getting married in March.

He and his girlfriend have lived together for several years.

Both are 30 years old and employed.

They are planning an expensive wedding, followed by an expensive honeymoon in Thailand, and have established a registry asking for funds for their honeymoon or future home.

As we are not interested in contributing to these expenses, would it be appropriate to make a contribution to a charity in honor of your nuptials?

In these circumstances, we plan to save our money by rejecting the wedding invitation, for fear that a kitty bottle will be passed to pay for the ceremony.

– perplexed

Dear Perplexed: If this couple signed up for a slow cooker from Crate and Barrel, would they refuse to give it to them, believing that because they are employed and living together, they don't really deserve to receive something specifically because they asked for it?

My point is that the idea behind the records has always been to try to give the couple something they really want and use.

Although he resists the idea of ​​contributing money to a prosperous couple, in some cultures, after a wedding, regardless of the social situation of the couple, people place the money in an envelope and give it directly to the bride, who puts the envelope in a special bag Others use "money trees,quot; on their gift table, and some guests put cash in a metal tree for the couple to use to pay for the expenses.

Less obvious cash requests are honeymoon records (or even so-called "cash,quot; records), which have become quite popular. My favorite records include specific items that you can buy for the couple to enjoy during their honeymoon trip, such as "Zipline in the rainforest,quot; or "an afternoon of surfing."

Using one of these records, I contributed for a newly married couple to drink coffee and croissants in a cafe during their trip to Paris. They sent me a postcard of their trip, thanking me for the gift and completing the circle. Nice!

Just because a record is set up, a guest is not required to use it.

In fact, because he intends to skip this wedding, he is not obliged to give anything to the couple.

However, you can slap yourself on the back, because contributing to a decent nonprofit organization is always a good idea, even if your motivation to do so is more passive-aggressive than generous.

Dear Amy: My brothers discovered through an email from their nephew (my son) that I will be a grandmother.

I was absent at that moment, I had just discovered myself.

Everyone sent an email to his nephew to congratulate him.

Now it's four days later and none of them contacted me to congratulate me on the fact that I'm going to be a grandmother.

Otherwise, we have regular communication.

Am I being too sensitive or are they being insensitive?

– Soon grandma

Dear grandmother: I think you are being too sensitive. Your siblings might have believed that your son would share his news with you in a special way. Because you were absent at that time, they may not have wanted to jump on this news, in case they haven't told you yet.

Or, they may have simply focused on responding to the person who shared this news with them: their son.

Now that you are going to enter the special status category of "grandfather,quot;, you should take stock of your own needs, sensibilities and relationships.

Being a grandfather is a great opportunity to be more expansive and generous and, please, less sensitive.

If you are excited, say it! Get in touch with your brothers and say, "I think you've heard the good news! I'm very excited. Our new family member will arrive this summer." This will give them the opportunity to respond directly to you. For your sake, I hope your brothers give you what you want.

Dear Amy: In a recent column, you answered a question of "Desperate," a medical student who was torn between her desire to live a small town life and her lifelong boyfriend's need to live in a big city.

In his list of metropolitan areas that seem to offer the benefits of life in the big city and proximity to beautiful nature, he mentioned my city of Portland, Oregon.

Sure, we appreciate the greeting, but don't send more people here, Amy. We are all full.

– Happy in Portland

Dear Happy: And his answer is … complete in Portlandish.

