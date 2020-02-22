Wedding guests get discouraged with cash – Up News Info

Dear Amy: A friend's son is getting married in March.

He and his girlfriend have lived together for several years.

Both are 30 years old and employed.

They are planning an expensive wedding, followed by an expensive honeymoon in Thailand, and have established a registry asking for funds for their honeymoon or future home.

As we are not interested in contributing to these expenses, would it be appropriate to make a contribution to a charity in honor of your nuptials?

In these circumstances, we plan to save our money by rejecting the wedding invitation, for fear that a kitty bottle will be passed to pay for the ceremony.

– perplexed

Dear Perplexed: If this couple signed up for a slow cooker from Crate and Barrel, would they refuse to give it to them, believing that because they are employed and living together, they don't really deserve to receive something specifically because they asked for it?

My point is that the idea behind the records has always been to try to give the couple something they really want and use.

Although he resists the idea of ​​contributing money to a prosperous couple, in some cultures, after a wedding, regardless of the social situation of the couple, people place the money in an envelope and give it directly to the bride, who puts the envelope in a special bag Others use "money trees,quot; on their gift table, and some guests put cash in a metal tree for the couple to use to pay for the expenses.

Less obvious cash requests are honeymoon records (or even so-called "cash,quot; records), which have become quite popular. My favorite records include specific items that you can buy for the couple to enjoy during their honeymoon trip, such as "Zipline in the rainforest,quot; or "an afternoon of surfing."

