Watch the Netball Superleague season opener on YouTube LIVE! The | Netball news

Strathclyde Sirens and London Pulse are the first two teams on the court at the Vitality Netball Superleague Season Opener: watch through our YouTube stream below.

This match is the first of five consecutive matches, as the 2020 season begins with an explosion and the 10 franchises take to the courts for the first time this season.

There are expected to be more than 8,700 fans at Birmingham Arena for the day, the largest crowd in history for a one-day event in the history of netball in the United Kingdom.

At 12:45 p.m., Mikki Austin's Surrey Storm will face Celtic Dragons before Sarcens Mavericks faces a new Severn Stars at 2.30 p.m.

Two old rivals, Team Bath Netball and Loughborough Lightning begin their campaigns at 4.15 p.m. before the day ends with a new 2019 Grand Final match between Manchester Thunder and Wasps Netball.

Di Dougherty leads the coverage in Birmingham, with all matches live. Sky Sports Arena She will be accompanied by Scotland's new head coach, Tamsin Greenway, former England captain Pamela Cookey and Northern Ireland and Leeds Rhinos Netball head coach Dan Ryan.

Sky sports It is your netball home. Arena Birmingham season opener will be live at Sky Sports Mix & Arena, more transmitted in the Sky sports YouTube channel, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.