Waseca prepares to celebrate "Officer Matson's Day,quot; – Up News Info

– Waseca will honor police officer Arik Matson this weekend, six weeks after he was shot in the head in the line of duty.

Mayor Roy Srp declared Saturday "Officer Arik Matson's Day,quot; on the date that coincides with his license plate number, "222,quot;.

READ MORE: "We are all behind you,quot;: Minnesota DNR officers give best wishes to Officer Arik Matson

%MINIFYHTMLc59922f80e5654bbd0af65a53685d27c11% %MINIFYHTMLc59922f80e5654bbd0af65a53685d27c12%

Matson is now going through a treatment at a rehabilitation center after weeks in the hospital. His pastor, Kaleb Hurley, shared Friday that Matson talks more and walks with help.

READ MORE: MSHSL approves Waseca Boys hockey jerseys with Patch Matson Honor Officer

"We are excited to see that Arik is talking more and we know that there is a long, long road ahead of this family, but we are very encouraged," Hurley said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Matson family.