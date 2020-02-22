Wales 23 – 27 France





France performed a magnificent performance to record a first Six Nations victory at Cardiff for 10 years on Saturday

The 17-point tour of Romain Ntamack ensured that France will continue on its way to a first Grand Slam of the Six Nations in a decade by beating Wales 27-23 in a crackling Cardiff atmosphere.

%MINIFYHTML4f8756d29753b052a90b56e63167e23111% %MINIFYHTML4f8756d29753b052a90b56e63167e23112%

Les Bleus, who had not won in the Welsh capital since his last clean sweep of the Championship in 2010, combined to show a brilliant retrospective game, a firm defense and a superbly physical package to achieve a deserved victory.

The visitors, who also held two yellow cards on the day at No. 8 Gregory Alldritt and athlete Mohamed Haouas, shone in the park when Anthony Bouthier and Paul Willemse crossed over for the first half attempts.

But Ntamack, 20, proved to be outstanding, scoring a try, kicking three conversions and recording two difficult penalties in the big win.

The reigning Wales champions scored their points through the attempts of Dillon Lewis and Dan Biggar, as well as three penalties of the latter, but they were always chasing in this and are now out of the title search, after two defeats of three.

France will travel to face Scotland in Edinburgh in two weeks on Sunday, March 8, while Wales will face England in Twickenham the day before.

More to follow …