Wale reminds Joe Budden that he is part of the famous group of people that Joe claims to hate

It's no secret that Joe Budden and his mouth often put him in trouble. You can almost count on him to say something that will offend a celebrity or two. More recently, Wale had to tell his friend to relax.

In an upcoming episode of Joe Budden TV, he is seen talking to the DC rapper. During their exchange, podcast hosts say they hate famous people. It was then that one's father reminded Joe that he is exactly like the people he refers to.

Joe stated:

“Jesus, I hate famous people. I wake up early every day … ", interrupts Wale and asks," Why do you hate famous people? "

Joe replies: "You all live like this other dimension." In such a calm way with his shadows on, Wale asked: "Why do you keep saying?" Joe replied "Because you are famous."

Finally, Wale continues with a series of questions that made Joe think.

"Aren't you on a TV show? Don't you have a podcast that is one of the biggest podcasts in the world? Aren't you interviewing one of the greatest rappers of all time right now?" With a smile on his face, Joe couldn't help answering: "Yes!" To all the questions.

So, Wale asks: "What does that do to you?" The reality star says it makes it popular. Wale, disagrees and says: "Famous. Next question."

Welp, it sounds good to me. I don't know why Joe plays like that.