Voters of the Mass can cast early ballots in the primaries starting February 24.

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts voters can begin issuing early ballots in presidential primaries on Monday.

Massachusetts is one of the more than a dozen states that celebrate their presidential primaries on March 3, the so-called Super Tuesday.

However, for the first time, state residents can begin voting early at a presidential primary on February 24 and continue voting early until February 28. No excuse is required to cast an early vote.

Advance votes can be cast in at least one place in cities or towns throughout the state during normal business hours of local election officials. Cities and towns can also choose to have extended schedules and locations.

Commonwealth Secretary William Galvin, a Democrat, said early voting is popular with older and suburban voters, and can help alleviate the crowds at polling places on election day.

Galvin has said he expects healthy participation, not only because there are Massachusetts candidates on the ballot, but because of the vigorous support that Republican President Donald Trump has among his supporters in a state that generally leans toward Democrats in general elections. .

There are more than 4.4 million registered voters in Massachusetts. The majority, more than 55%, are not registered in any political party.