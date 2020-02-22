Violence in the DRC: Beni victims say attackers wore military uniforms | DR Congo News

Victims of the recent attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group in the eastern Beni region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have told Aljazeera that their attackers were often dressed in Congolese military fatigue and indiscriminately killed.

Almost a thousand people have been killed since October.

%MINIFYHTML17fa8320344cd1902f57302c2450d2aa11% %MINIFYHTML17fa8320344cd1902f57302c2450d2aa12%

The ADF formed in western Uganda in the 1990s, but after being defeated by the Ugandan government, the group crossed the border into the DRC, where they remained for almost 20 years.

Catherine Soi from Al Jazeera reports from Beni.