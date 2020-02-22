Violence in Burkina Faso forces 4,000 people to leave their homes daily | News

The United Nations warned that more than 4,000 people are forced to flee their homes daily in Burkina Faso as attacks against civilians by armed groups increase in number and frequency.

In a statement on Friday, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said more than 700,000 people were displaced in the past 12 months, and an estimated 150,000 of them were uprooted in the last three weeks alone.

"People fleeing violence report attacks on their villages by militant groups, murders, rapes, looting. Terrified by these attacks, residents have left everything behind to find security," the agency said.

Most of the displaced people now lived in host communities, but it was difficult for UNHCR to help them because access was "problematic,quot; in some regions due to the insecurity situation, spokesman Andrej said. Mahecic said a press conference.

Mahecic stressed that the situation in the Sahel region needs more attention and described it as a "crisis,quot; that is "poorly understood and poorly understood."

Burkina Faso borders Mali to the northwest and Niger to the east, with the three Sahel countries affected by a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

Last month, the UN envoy for West Africa told the Security Council that the attacks have increased fivefold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016, with more than 4,000 deaths reported in 2019.

Many parts of the Sahel that have seen the most fighting are severely underdeveloped. The multiple armed groups operating in the region, a semi-arid strip of land beneath the Sahara, Poverty and religious and ethnic divisions have been exploited for recruitment. Meanwhile, military campaigns of poorly equipped national armies have also been marred by human rights abuses, which analysts say have pushed some civilians into the arms of combatants.

The increase in violence in the Sahel has fueled a sense of greater insecurity among the locals.

UNHCR said that more than 4,400 refugees from Niger had arrived in Mali, fleeing a series of attacks in the Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, including an attack in early January.

The refugees had found security in the Malian cities of Anderamboukane and Menaka, where they joined another 7,700 Malians displaced in the same area.

More people continue to cross the border between Niger and Mali, the agency said.

"Alarmed by the dramatic increase in forced displacement in the Sahel, UNHCR reiterates its call to protect civilian populations and those fleeing violence," the statement said, adding that "humanitarian workers need secure access to provide assistance. "