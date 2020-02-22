Home Entertainment Vicky Kaushals Bhoot: The Haunted Ship has a decent start at the...

Vicky Kaushals Bhoot: The Haunted Ship has a decent start at the box office

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have collaborated together for the first time in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. However, this is not the only first attached to this movie, Bhoot is also Vicky's first horror movie and Dharma Productions' first horror movie production. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film premiered yesterday and has had an average start at the box office. The film faces tough competition from the last release of Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which was also released yesterday.

Shubh Mangal made around Rs 5 crore on the first day at the cash counters and is expected to witness an increase in his collection over the weekend.

