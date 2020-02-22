Vice President Mike Pence sets stops in March in Minnesota, Wisconsin – Up News Info

Trump's campaign announced Friday that Pence and his wife Karen will appear on March 5 in Onalaska, Wisconsin, near LaCrosse. The couple will visit St. Paul the same day.
The visit will take place only two days after Minnesota holds its presidential primaries as part of the Super Tuesday.
Wisconsin is seen as a critical battlefield in general elections. Trump's victory there in 2016 was key to winning a first term.
He lost little to Minnesota and promised to win the state this cycle.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)
READ MORE: "This is a great honor,quot;: Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Lakeville poster company before President Trump's rally