Vice President Mike Pence sets stops in March in Minnesota, Wisconsin – Up News Info

– Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for President Donald Trump next month in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Trump's campaign announced Friday that Pence and his wife Karen will appear on March 5 in Onalaska, Wisconsin, near LaCrosse. The couple will visit St. Paul the same day.

The visit will take place only two days after Minnesota holds its presidential primaries as part of the Super Tuesday.

Wisconsin is seen as a critical battlefield in general elections. Trump's victory there in 2016 was key to winning a first term.

He lost little to Minnesota and promised to win the state this cycle.

