Vanderpump Feuds: Tom Sandoval says Jax Taylor hurt his feelings for this reason

This season of Vanderpump Rules, unfortunately, will bring about the disappearance of some friendships. Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval disagree both on and off the show.

Jax has become a full-fledged Groomzilla. According to the SUR barman, Tom Sandoval has not been doing a good job with his godfather duties.

In addition to missing his bachelor party, Tom wonders why it took him and Brittany Cartwright to throw the infamous wedding pastor.

There will be other times when Taylor and Sandoval will clash with their heads, but at the end of the day, he was part of the wedding party.

This is something Jax revealed that he regrets.

‘I changed my mind and allowed him not only to come to the wedding, but to be at my wedding and I'm sorry, yes. I just wish I kept what I said. I felt that I was a little intimidated to come back in. "

The co-owner of Tom Tom has been doing a press career to promote the show.

He stopped at the weekly US office. UU., Where he interviewed and revealed some things he has in mind, like another adventure in a restaurant with Tom Schwartz.

He also commented on what his enemy said about him.

‘That's really sad, and it hurts my feelings for (Jax) saying that. There is still a lot of season. You'll see how all that goes. "

Meanwhile, Jax has been tweeting a storm after viewers watched the episode where Tom faced the couple.

He, along with many viewers, wants to know why Max Boyens still has a job at Tom Tom after his past racist and homophobic tweets were exposed along with Brett Caprioni.

Do you think these two will be friends again?



