UT Dallas celebrates event focused on building political ambition in students – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With more women running for public office these days, the "IGNITE,quot; group organized an event at UT Dallas to create political ambition for students.

IGNITE is a movement that educates the next generation of women political leaders, and hundreds of young women attended their event on Saturday to learn about its impact on politics.

%MINIFYHTML940ea2d7c7c1a6834e2af6e901c6079611% %MINIFYHTML940ea2d7c7c1a6834e2af6e901c6079612%

"It's really a comprehensive way to get involved in public service," said Katie Hicken. "And there really aren't many other resources where they can get all that kind of information at once."

Attendees said it is an excellent way to learn about politics and that groups like IGNITE make equitable representation one step closer to reality.