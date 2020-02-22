US Democrats turn to Nevada to clear up a chaotic campaign | USA news

%MINIFYHTML52e1b91809f0a8e0aff61b04696c2e6811% %MINIFYHTML52e1b91809f0a8e0aff61b04696c2e6812%

The confusing race to secure the Democratic nomination for US president. UU. Enter a new phase this weekend when voters in the western state of Nevada meet to show their preference for one of the seven candidates still in the race.

With two contests behind them, candidates were deployed throughout the state before the vote in an effort to convince caucus attendees that they were best suited to face President Donald Trump in the November general elections.

Plus:

Speaking at a rally on Friday, the current favorite of the race, Bernie Sanders, focused on encouraging voters to participate in assemblies.

"You know, if you can't win an election based on your ideas and your ability to convince people to vote for you, you should not run for office," Sanders said. "But many cowards who can't win an election for their ideas are trying to suppress the vote across the country."

High Risk Contest

The contest in Nevada is announced as the first in a state that more accurately reflects the ethnic composition of the United States as a whole. Unlike Iowa and New Hampshire, where more than 90 percent of voters are white, Nevada has a substantial contingent of minorities, with 30 percent of the population describing themselves as Latino and 10 percent African-American.

What is at stake could not be greater for the remaining Democratic candidates.

Polls published in the last days before the vote showed Sanders firmly in front of his more moderate challengers, with the support of 30 percent of the voters compared to 15 percent of Joe Biden, his closest competitor. Sanders' leadership among Latino voters was even greater, standing at 33 percent in a survey conducted by the Spanish television network Univision.

The bad performances in the first two states by Biden, the former favorite, sent their numbers of national bites and scared the big donors who had been supporting him. His campaign manager, Greg Schultz, told reporters at a conference call that Biden is expecting at least a second place in Nevada.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are trying to capitalize on the momentum of strong exhibitions in New Hampshire. Klobuchar finished third in New Hampshire and Buttigieg finished second, just over a percentage point behind Sanders. However, Nevada will be the first test of whether the two can expand their support base and attract voters of color.

The Elizabeth Warren campaign received a boost from Wednesday night's debate, which set a television audience record, where it launched the offensive and attacked the newcomer on stage, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, for trying to "buy,quot; The nomination Its performance caused a great deal of financial support, $ 5 million in the 24 hours after the debate, and gave new life to a campaign that had been declining from disappointing results in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

Unusually, Bloomberg is not even on the ballot in Nevada. The former mayor of New York City has chosen to participate in the first four competitions and concentrate his efforts on the super Tuesday rich in delegates. His campaign spent about $ 7 million per day during January; $ 464 million in total since it launched its effort in December.

The other billionaire in the race, Tom Steyer, is voting in fifth place in Nevada, while Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has less than two percent.

Possible delay

After the disastrous caucuses in Iowa, during which the results were delayed for days due to software problems, the Democratic leaders wanted to make it clear that they learned their lesson. Nevada officials ruled out plans to use the same software used in Iowa, flooded the state with staff to help and established a call center of 200 people to receive the results. Even then, officials warned, the result could be delayed.

"We will do our best to publish the results as soon as possible, but our North Star, once again, is accuracy," National Democratic Committee Chairman Tom Pérez told reporters earlier this week.

This year, for the first time, party officials opened the caucus process, which would otherwise be restrictive, and allowed early voting to boost participation and interest. The change had the desired effect. Authorities said around 75,000 people came to vote during a four-day period earlier in the week, some of whom waited more than three hours to do so, which is slightly less than the 84,000 people who came to vote during the 2016 process.

Nevada has a total of 48 delegates at stake, 36 of which will be distributed based on Saturday's voting results. Looking ahead to the competition, Buttigieg was ahead in the race for the delegates, with 23, compared to the Sanders 21.