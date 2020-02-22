US 2020 elections: Bernie Sanders warns Russia to "stay out,quot; | News

In the United States, accusations of Russian interference in the presidential elections have resurfaced, this time, with respect to the 2020 campaign.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia to stay out of the 2020 presidential elections.

He was responding to reports that intelligence officials had warned him that the Kremlin was meddling to boost his campaign, as well as that of President Donald Trump.

Russia has denied the accusations.

Sara Khairat of Al Jazeera reports.