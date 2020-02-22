Up News Info Saturday Morning Links: February 22, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4b6f5e78d5c57a9df6ac2c6735113fc911% %MINIFYHTML4b6f5e78d5c57a9df6ac2c6735113fc912%

Minnesota Weather: Prepare for a warm weekend with sunny skies, highs near 40The winds from the south push the warm air towards Minnesota, setting the stage for a warm February weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures well above average.

Up News Info meteorologist Mike Augustyniak responds: "Where will air travel over Becker?""A northern route would bring that smoke and dirty air over Baldwin, to the north of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, tomorrow morning," Augustyniak said.