U.S. Army UU. Filter images of your new super cannon – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. It seems to have accidentally revealed the first image of the new strategic long-range cannon in a set of presentation material revealed during the US modernization demonstration event. US-UK.

Linkedin's publication was shared by the CCDC Army Research Laboratory of the US Army. UU., He said the US Army UU. Organized a US Modernization Demonstration Event. UU.

"The officers of the Army Futures Command, the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, its centers and laboratory, reported on interoperability to minimize the risks of # modernization divergence," he said in the publication .

Some photos were also published in which the posters can be replaced with information about the long-range cannon that can fire a 1,000 nautical mile projectile.

The long-range strategic cannon (SLRC) is composed of a weapon, main engine and trailer, projectile and propeller load capable of delivering mass fires in strategic ranges for multi-domain operations.

The SLRC field battery will include 4 special platforms with heavy equipment cannons and conveyors. He also added that the super cannon crew is 8 people per platform.