Two injured in the Morgan Hill shooting; The gunman remains free – Up News Info San Francisco

MORGAN HILL (Up News Info SF) – Two shooting victims were hospitalized early Friday after gunfire broke out in a quiet neighborhood on Morgan Hill, authorities said.

Morgan Hill police received numerous calls around 8 p.m. On Thursday, residents reported shooting in a neighborhood near the intersection of Cochran Road and Mission View.

Agents who arrived could not locate any victims or suspects, but the street was full of worn out caps.

"We found multiple caps at the intersection," said police sergeant Morgan Hill. Said Bill Norman. “While they (the officers) were investigating this crime scene, we received a call from the San José police saying that San José (the police) was outside with a vehicle that was occupied by two gunshot victims. Both males.

After the shooting, the victims apparently drove their fired car south of San Jose, where they called the police, Norman said.

Investigators said the victims' car was headed north on Mission View and that it had stopped at the intersection of Cochrane Road, where the suspect's car approached and shot them several times, Norman said.

The victims fled west on Cochrane, then north on US Highway 101, where they finally stopped at Bernal Road in San Jose.

The suspect's car is believed to be a dark colored sedan that was last seen eastbound on Cochrane Road. No arrests have been made.

The men, aged 19 and 22, were transferred to two different hospitals, one in serious condition and the other with life-threatening injuries. Their identities were not revealed.

A witness told police there were two vehicles involved in the shooting. No other details of the shooting were immediately available.

The incident was under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sergeant. Bill Norman at (669) 253-4982 or [email protected]

