Twitter suspends 70 pro Michael Bloomberg accounts for "platform manipulation,quot;

Twitter announced Friday that it would suspend 70 accounts that published content in support of the presidential campaign of Michael Bloomberg, first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

"We have taken compliance measures in a group of accounts for violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam," said a Twitter spokesman The verge

Dozens of account suspensions issued by Twitter on Friday focus on pro Bloomberg publications that send identical messages. According to the Times, some tweets included "A president is born: Barbra Streisand sings Mike's praises," as part of the message body. It is a violation of Twitter's rules "to artificially amplify or interrupt the conversation by using multiple accounts,quot; or to compensate people to push messages, "even if the people involved use only one account."

The campaign encourages campaign employees to identify themselves

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City and a newcomer to the 2020 Democratic primary, paid a tsunami of ads on television and social networks, spending more than $ 1 million per day on Facebook alone. Some have more traditionally been placed through advertising tools provided by Facebook and Google, but the Bloomberg campaign has also ventured to pay individuals and individual influencers for sponsored publications.

As part of this strategy, the Bloomberg campaign has hired hundreds of people in California to flood Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with positive messages about the former mayor and his campaign. By posting these messages, people can earn $ 2,500 per month.

In response to the suspensions, Bloomberg spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said The edge that the campaign encourages campaign employees to "identify themselves as working on behalf of the Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign in their social media accounts." Singh continued: "Through Outvote [a voter scrutiny application] the content is shared by staff and volunteers to their network of friends and family and was not intended to deceive anyone."