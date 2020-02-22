Twenty One Pilots leader becomes the girl's first-time father

%MINIFYHTML1e8d7b335351d608e7d3dfa0536f9d7511% %MINIFYHTML1e8d7b335351d608e7d3dfa0536f9d7512%

After welcoming a daughter named Rosie Robert Joseph, Tyler Joseph's wife, Jenna, introduces her newborn daughter to the world in a series of social media posts.

Twenty one pilots Leader Tyler joseph He has become the father of a girl.

The singer and his wife Jenna welcomed little Rosie Robert Joseph earlier this month, and the first-time mother introduced fans to the newborn on Friday, February 21.

Alongside the video images of the new family of three people posted on Instagram, he wrote: "Meet Ro just out of the oven. Rosie Robert Joseph was born on February 9. Robert after the middle name of Tylers (sic)."

Jenna also honored her husband for all her support during the first days of her life as parents: "You are a thinker, you are a soldier, you are a repairman, you keep looking at 6 in the morning without sleep," she sprang.

"You work hard. You're the most diligent and supportive person, I'm lucky you're my person. Rosie and I love you."

The couple, who got married in 2015, announced their pregnancy news during the Twenty One Pilots set at Lollapalooza Berlin in Germany in September (2019), when Tyler welcomed his wife on stage to show their growing bulk of baby.