Tristan Thompson shares cute video in which he dances with True Thompson and fans are convinced that Khloe Kardashian is filming

Tristan Thompson shared a video on his social media account in which he dances with his hidden daughter, True Thompson. The girl couldn't be cuter, and fans wonder if Khloe Kardashian is the one who is filming the video.

Recent rumors have suggested that Khloe and Tristan could get back together, but so far nothing has been confirmed.

Some fans said this is definitely Khloe's house in the video and Tristan just wanted to show people that he is there.

Someone said, "Please, Khloe takes this man back, he has learned his lesson,quot; and another follower posted this: "She loves to dance with mom and dad with that song ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ too cute."

Another commenter said: ‘U and @khloekardashian should get back together. It is obvious that they love each other, "and someone else advised Tristan:" This is great … you have to keep this one for when he grows up.

Someone else said: "That is the most adorable memory you can have," and one commenter posted this: "I also love it. You don't have to have the woman to be a great father. Keep it up! & # 39;

One commenter said: "He just wanted to show it at Khloe's house," and someone else posted this: "No wonder he stopped publishing those damn quotes in his stories."

Not long ago, it was revealed that insider trading talked about both with Up News Info and told them the following:

‘He is madly in love with her and the older he becomes the stronger his bond becomes. They play in the backyard, watch movies together and there is a lot of dancing, True loves to dance. He still has a really demanding schedule with his games and practices, but he does everything he can to get to Los Angeles and make his father and daughter spend time. "

Many fans are supporting these two.



