Tristan Thompson dances with her daughter True in a weird video

The Canadian basketball player could be seen in images on his Instagram account spending time with his daughter and Khloe Kardashian's, dancing with & # 39; Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling & # 39; from Justin Timberlake.

Tristan Thompson He has joined his youngest daughter in the most beautiful way possible. On Friday afternoon, February 21, the former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian He shared a rare video on his Instagram account that captured him dancing with True, 22 months.

Filmed at Khloe's house, the adorable video began with True excited running in a circle around Tristan. Justin TimberlakeYou can hear "Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling" in the background. When the song reached the chorus part, the Cleveland Cavaliers athlete showed his best move to his daughter, who did everything possible to imitate him. "Dancing with my Tutu princes," said the legend of the video.

Tristan's participation in social networks has left others excited about the tenderness of the overload. Khloe liked his post while his sister Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments section, "Dance Party !!!" Basketball partner Channing Frye He replied: "Oh man. He hooked you!" Other athlete George hill He said: "Happy for you, brother, keep going."

A day before Tristan's post, his ex-girlfriend made use of her social media page to post videos of her and True dancing exactly the same song. "Recently, this has been our morning routine," he said in the subtitle that accompanied his publication. "The same song & # 39; can't stop the feeling & # 39; of Justin Timberlake. The same dance couples."

<br />

Tristan separated from Khloe in February 2019 amid accusations that he was cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's close friend Jordyn Woods. Despite the breakup, the 28-year-old NBA star and the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star decided to remain friendly for the sake of his only daughter, True.

In November 2019, however, it was reported that Tristan planned to recover Khloe. "He feels guilty and knows how wrong he was. Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He's trying to make up for it," a source told E! News. However, the source added that Khloe "is not interested in giving it another chance." The source explained: "She is in a great place in her life where she focuses on True and parenting with Tristan."