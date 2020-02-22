Trent Robinson says there is no gap between NRL and Super League | Rugby League News

"They (St Helens and Sydney) were the two best teams in the rugby league and it was a great game," says rooster coach Robinson

















2:24



Trent Robinson says Sydney Roosters' victory against St Helens to become the first team to win consecutive World Club Challenge games was "quite special,quot;

Trent Robinson says Sydney Roosters' victory against St Helens to become the first team to win consecutive World Club Challenge games was "quite special,quot;

%MINIFYHTML34b9bf62e0d23a04f48bbdc26b853d9911% %MINIFYHTML34b9bf62e0d23a04f48bbdc26b853d9912%

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson says his team’s close victory over St Helens in the World Club Challenge shows that there’s no gap between the NRL and the Super League.

The roosters were pushed completely in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 16,018 at the Totally Wicked Stadium, where they secured a 20-12 victory to keep their 100 percent record in the event.

1:39 Highlights of the Sydney Roosters 20-12 victory over St Helens in the World Club Challenge Highlights of the Sydney Roosters 20-12 victory over St Helens in the World Club Challenge

New Zealand test center Joseph Manu scored two attempts in a victory that allowed the Sydney club to match the record of four wins for Wigan and Melbourne when they became the first team to retain their world crown.

"There is no gap at all, they were the two best teams in the rugby league and it was a great game," said Robinson,

"It was hard and physical. There was a great intermediate competition there, everyone chased each other and the runners decided to move the ball a little and see who could do the right execution."

"I know the Saints had a couple of opportunities that they would be disappointed not to take advantage of. We nailed the opportunities we had, that was the crux of the matter."

"It wasn't perfect, but it's a great start to 2020. We show some good signs about who we are."

7:54 Robinson was on the touch screen to give Jon Wells the inner clue of how the roosters beat the saints Robinson was on the touch screen to give Jon Wells the inner clue of how the roosters beat the saints

The English prop Luke Thompson gave St. Helens a dream start with a sixth minute attempt and the end Tom Makinson had two rejected on both sides of the half time before the Roosters showed their class.

But the Saints fought until the end and were rewarded with another attempt by forward Alex Walmsley to leave the coach. Kristian Woolf Radiant with pride.

0:51 Kyle Flanagan said it was a "dream come true,quot; to make his rooster debut in a World Club Challenge game Kyle Flanagan said it was a "dream come true,quot; to make his rooster debut in a World Club Challenge game

"I am very proud of the effort," he said. "We created many opportunities and did a very good job on the defensive, but we didn't take full advantage of our opportunities."

"We had two rejected attempts on both sides of halftime, both were 50-50 calls, and there were a couple of other opportunities."

"We just had to freeze one of those to start pressuring the opposition and it looks like a different game."

"Our friends became the best package in the world. We had some young boys and they should get a lot out of the game."

"It was an even contest and it could have been anyway."

1:08 James Tedesco said it was "nice,quot; for the roosters to defend themselves so well against the saints in the second half James Tedesco said it was "nice,quot; for the roosters to defend themselves so well against the saints in the second half

"In the end, they win, so they are still the best team in the world, but I think we beat most of the teams tonight, that's for sure."

The victory of the roosters continued the recent unilateral nature of the event, with the NRL champions winning 10 of the last 12 clashes with their Super League counterparts, but Robinson remains a great advocate of the concept.

"The show that St Helens offered was amazing," said former Catalans Dragons coach.

"It is a privilege to come to this field and play the World Club Challenge here. Congratulations to them."

Joseph Manu reviews an attempt against St Helens

"You walk around, the light show is on, the fires are burning, the south stand is singing, that's what football is about."

"He wants to come and cross cultures and that is what we have done, an incredible experience for everyone."

"Now we have to make sure it is well organized. I would like to have three here and one in Australia and it can be done. We don't have to decide by the end of the year."

Woolf, who in his first season in the Super League, also believes that the event deserves more support.

"Everyone has commented on the atmosphere and how difficult the game was," he said.

"It's something that the NRL should also support, it deserves a legitimate place in the rugby league calendar."