Trent Robinson analyzes the victory of the Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge | Rugby League News

Trent Robinson joined Jon Wells on the touch screen to analyze Sydney Roosters 20-12 victory over St Helens in the World Club Challenge …

The roosters made history by becoming the first team to win consecutive World Club Challenge titles, and also matched the record for four Wigan and Melbourne wins.

Phil Clarke said earlier this week that Robinson has been the secret behind the recent success of the Sydney club, saying that the 42-year-old "has made them good to excellent,quot; and, according to the information Robinson offered on the touch screen , it's hard to argue with Clarke.

The former Catalans Dragons coach guided Wells through all the ins and outs of the main plays that helped his team achieve a memorable victory against a Saints team on Saturday night.