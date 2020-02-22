Togo votes in elections that could see Gnassingbes extend the rule | Togo News

The polling stations have opened in Togo for a presidential election that is expected to extend the power of 15 years of the current incumbent Faure Gnassingbe and his family's government for more than half a century.

Some political analysts expect Gnassingbe to win the elections, which began on Saturday, directly in the first round. Many in the West African country of some eight million people say they are fed up with the Faure Gnassingbe dynasty and their father Eyadema Gnassingbe, who took power in a 1967 coup and persistent poverty during their tenure.

But the family has avoided several challenges to their government, including the protests they faced with deadly repressions in 2005 and 2017.

The election follows a constitutional renewal last year that limits presidents to two five-year terms. However, the reform was not retroactive, which means that the president could be in power for another decade.

"Like many Togolese, I voted for the change. Here is a new president who comes to power," said car mechanic Edoh Komi, 47, after casting his vote in the coastal capital of Lomé.

More than 3.6 million people are registered to vote in what many expect quiet elections.

Voting takes place in the context of rising prices for basic needs, weak health systems and an education sector in which teachers continually threaten strikes. Unemployment among young people is increasing.

The polling stations opened at 07:00 GMT and should close at 16:00 GMT, with provisional results expected in six days.

There were long lines outside some stations in Lomé, which Gnassingbe has tried to turn into a regional transportation and finance center.

Divided opposition

Opposition groups have chosen not to support a single candidate in the hope that the vote will go to a second round.

Gnassingbe faces six rivals from a divided and historically weak opposition, including Jean-Pierre Fabre, a former journalist and human rights activist who took second place in the 2010 and 2015 elections. He says he wants to restore democracy in Togo.

In reporting from Lomé, Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera said the opposition faces a "very difficult job,quot; to dismiss the president, given that the Gnassingbe dynasty has taken root in the political and socio-economic life of the West African country.

"We are talking about a political establishment, a dynasty that has been in power for more than half a century," Idris said. "They have the structures on the ground and are also taking advantage of the opposition's inability to present a common front to challenge the leadership of the ruling class in Togo."

Analysts say Gnassingbe has already resisted the most serious challenge to his political survival during the 2017 demonstrations when he resisted protesters' calls to retroactively limit the two term of the presidency.

His concession by allowing at least some form of term limit was reminiscent of his father. Eyadema Gnassingbe was the absolute ruler of the former French colony for 25 years before agreeing in a 1992 constitution the notional multi-party democracy and a limit of two presidential terms.

However, legislators amended the constitution 10 years later to allow it to appear again. When he died in 2005, the military installed his son as interim president, ignoring a law that said the head of the national assembly should take over.

If no candidate obtains the majority of the vote on saturday there will be a Second round vote next month. Opposition candidates say a centralized counting system will help Gnassingbe to deceive, a charge that his government denies.

But some observers are concerned that Saturday's vote is not transparent and fair.

"Let's face it! None of the candidates can win this presidential election in the first round if the election is truly transparent. But it is up to the opponents to work to minimize fraud," Spero Mahoule, a member of the Collective of Associations Against Impunity in Togo , he told the Associated Press news agency.

If elected, Gnassingbe has said he will continue the reforms that have helped achieve annual economic growth of around 5 percent in recent years. More than 50% of the population lives in poverty, according to the African Development Bank.