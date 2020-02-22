Timo Werner: Liverpool suits me and Jurgen Klopp is the best in the world | Soccer news





Timo Werner has scored 87 goals in 146 appearances for RB Leipzig

Timo Werner believes that Liverpool's style of play suits him and says that the head of the Reds, Jurgen Klopp, is the best manager in the world.

After scoring the winner of RB Leipzig in his round-trip victory of the Champions League among the last 16 at Tottenham, German international striker Werner told the Norwegian television channel Viasport football He is very proud to have been linked to Liverpool, whom he described as the best team in the world.

The 23-year-old scored his 27th goal of the season in the 5-0 victory of the RB Leipzig Bundesliga at Schalke on Saturday and faced speculation that linked him to Liverpool after the victory.

"Last year, until I extended my contract, it was always Bayern Munich (with which I was linked). Now Liverpool has appeared in the media and in our game in England," Werner said. Heaven in Germany.

"You have the best coach in the world with Jurgen Klopp.

"There are many things that would suggest that my playing style might fit well, but I don't care because we have so much to do with Leipzig."

"You can see that we won against Tottenham, but we also have a second leg. It's hard to think where to play next year if you want to step on the accelerator here and now."

Henderson ready to go out three weeks

Liverpool is just five wins from its first Premier League title and welcomes West Ham in Monday Night Football, live Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event.

But the Reds will have to play their next games without captain Jordan Henderson, who was replaced late in the 1-0 defeat of the Champions League at Atlético de Madrid on Tuesday night with a hamstring injury.

"(Henderson) could have been worse," said Liverpool's head Klopp.

"It was a hamstring problem and there have been many hamstring injuries in the Premier League, for example, Harry Kane."

"It's not that bad, but it will be out for about three weeks or so. It's not great, but from what we see, we were still lucky."