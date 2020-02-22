Timeline: South Sudan since independence | South Sudan News

Only two years after gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan fell into a devastating civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people, forced millions to leave their homes and starved parts of the country.

On Saturday, the belligerent parts of the country formed a transitional coalition government in what is considered a significant step to create peace in a country devastated by the conflict.

Here is a look at the key events in South Sudan since independence.

2011: the newest country in the world

On July 9, 2011, South Sudan formally declares its independence from Sudan after six years of autonomy and 20 years of war.

The proclamation of independence comes after a referendum that saw a vote of almost 99 percent in favor of secession.

Salva Kiir is sworn in as president, with Riek Machar as his alternate. The two men are rivals, but also leaders in the People's Liberation Movement of Sudan (SPLM) that led the attempt to separate from Sudan, which is now the northern neighbor of South Sudan.

The new country takes over three quarters of the oil reserves in Sudan, which retains control of all pipelines and export facilities.

Other thorny issues are the tracking of their common border and the state of the disputed regions like Abyei.

2012: oil clashes

The two countries face each other for almost two months from March 2012 for the rights to the oil fields around Heglig, a city just inside Sudan.

South Sudanese troops briefly occupy the area, which accounts for half of Sudan's crude oil production.

Arguments arise about pipeline transit costs and Sudan seizes millions of barrels of oil from South Sudan.

South Sudan stops production in January for more than a year accusing Khartoum of robbery.

2013: civil war

On July 23, 2013, Kiir dismisses Machar, as well as all government ministers, their deputies and several police brigades.

On December 6, Machar accuses Kiir of "dictatorial,quot; behavior.

After a night of fighting in the capital, Juba, Kiir says that on December 16 his forces had thwarted an attempted coup d'etat by Machar, who denies the claim.

The units of the rival army collide in Juba and the fighting extends beyond the capital, fueled by rivalries between the majority Dinka ethnic group of Kiir and the Nuer de Machar, the second largest ethnic group in the country.

The country descends into a civil war marked by ethnic massacres, widespread rapes, the recruitment of child soldiers and other atrocities.

2016: Machar returns, briefly

Machar and Kiir sign a peace agreement in August 2015 that provides for the re-election of Machar as vice president.

Return to Juba and swear on April 26, 2016.

But the fight between the supporters of both leaders erupts again in July. Machar goes into exile, accusing Kiir of trying to kill him. He is replaced as vice president.

2018: unit delays

On June 20, 2018, Kiir and Machar meet for the first time in two years.

On September 12, they sign a new peace agreement to end five years of war that killed more than 380,000 and forced approximately four million people to leave their homes.

It paves the way for the installation of a power sharing government on May 12, with Machar again as vice president.

Days before the deadline, they agree to a delay until November 12 due to pending differences.

On November 7, they extend the deadline for another 100 days.

Conflicting points include the division of state borders, the creation of a unified national army and the protection of Machar.

2020: coalition government

On February 22, Machar finally swears as the first vice president after he and Kiir agree to move forward with a shared power government.

The two men have said that pending issues will be negotiated under the new government.

Tens of thousands of rival forces must still join in a single army, a process that the United Nations and others have described as delayed and poorly provided.

The current peace is extremely fragile, a UN report warned on Thursday warned.

High-level corruption is rampant, militias are being armed and civilians are starving deliberately, the Human Rights Commission in South Sudan said in its report. He added that more than half of the strong population of 12 million faces food shortages.