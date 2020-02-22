Thomas Darby gets into the spirit in Fontwell | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLb25eee520a22667dcc0ed3e5d2d7d3e911% %MINIFYHTMLb25eee520a22667dcc0ed3e5d2d7d3e912%





Thomas Darby in his Warwick debut

Olly Murphy reports that Thomas Darby will be on top of his game before Stella Artois National Spirit Hurdle in Fontwell on Sunday.

The seven-year-old boy delighted his coach when he challenged the most stable of the 11th 12lb in a competitive handicap obstacle in Ascot last month, after two efforts made when they tried to fence him.

Murphy is sticking to the smallest obstacles with Thomas Darby at the moment, with the Aintree Hurdle Grade One seen as the ultimate goal of this season.

It is likely that Thomas Darby skips Cheltenham, where he was second in the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices last season. Your only entry is in Unibet Champion Hurdle.

"He's in good shape. Aidan Coleman sat down with him on Friday morning and raised him," Murphy said.

"I really want to run it. It's a great prize and I hope it runs a great race."

The greatest danger to Thomas Darby in the second grade could come from Quel Destin.

The admirable five-year-old Paul Nicholls took his account to eight when he beat Call Me Lord at the Hurdle Contenders in Sandown three weeks ago.

Try two miles and three furlongs after fading into the race to fifth place against Summerville Boy in the slightly longer Relkeel Hurdle in Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

William Henry, who was third in the Relkeel, takes his chance for coach Nicky Henderson.

Jane Williams goes up and down to Monsieur Le Coq in class after the six-year-old considered the company to be too good when he was seventh of nine behind Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle.

Chesterfield, trained by Seamus Mullins, completes the list of five runners.