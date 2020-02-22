This is the most annoying thing about Netflix – BGR

Netflix can be a great streaming service to have and even pay despite the inevitable price increases, but sometimes it can also be incredibly annoying. The best example is the automatic play ads on the homepage that used to drive me crazy until Netflix finally found in its heart to give users the option to disable them forever.

Then there is the inevitable roll of death "what to see,quot; that can last for endless minutes; However, it is a byproduct that we have to live with, so I don't care so much. Then there is the problem with the Continue watching list: it is too difficult to remove content from it. Now, it turns out that Netflix has found a frustrating new way to annoy me. The service started sending me emails urging me to remember to finish the programs and movies that I started and then left.

Netflix subscribers know what kind of emails to expect from Netflix, assuming they want that type of communication with their streaming provider. Usually, they are newcomers, as well as warnings that someone may have logged into your account from an unknown device. The latter is quite useful, as it can help you detect a hack.

But about two weeks ago, Netflix apparently began sending emails to some people entitled "Don't forget to finish (TV show title)." They start like this:

Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The body of the email includes a poster of the movie or television series in question and shows you the progress you have made. It even tells you which episode you last saw, and gives you links to continue watching. Emails also have suggestions on what to watch and watch again, including content similar to the program that did not end.

This sucks, Netflix. Of course, I don't want to continue watching the programs that Netflix urges me to finish. I would have finished them. And I would definitely have removed them from my list if there was an easy way to do it.

I tend to start many movies and TV shows that I don't finish, so I definitely wouldn't like Netflix to tell me to keep watching them all, hey, at least they count as views if it's more than 2 minutes. And there are many titles that I intend to finish without Netflix pushing me in that direction. Interestingly, the emails I received showed a movie I will never return to and a documentary that will make me sleep at another time. But there is no content that is really tempted to load and finish.

As far as I can tell, this is one of those internal Netflix tests, so if you do not receive any email, it is because you have chosen not to receive any Netflix email or because it is not included in the test. What I would like is an email from Netflix that tells me that it is now easier to remove content from the Continue Watching menu.

Image source: XanderSt / Shutterstock