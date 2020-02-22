The woman wins a $ 100,000 lottery prize after taking her grandfather's advice: "Good job, grandpa,quot;

MEBANE, N.C. (Up News Info Local) – A woman from Virginia who visited her grandfather in North Carolina won a $ 100,000 lottery prize after following her elder's advice.

Kaitlen Raney of Saluda, Virginia, was visiting her grandfather in Mebane over the weekend when the two went to buy a lottery ticket on Saturday.

They stopped at the Hawfields General Store on Highway 119 in North Carolina. Raney was about to buy a $ 1 scratch ticket when his grandfather told him to take a risk and buy a Ruby Red 7 ticket for $ 20.

For Kaitlen Raney of Saluda, Virginia, listening to her grandfather's advice was worth it with a $ 100,000 lottery prize. "Maybe he isn't that crazy about playing the lottery after all," he said. “I guess I owe him dinner. Good job, grandpa! #NCLottery https://t.co/dVX18NNSUz pic.twitter.com/SYELUunjwy – North Carolina Education Lottery (@nclottery) February 20, 2020

When they returned to their grandfather's house, they scratched their tickets and discovered that Raney had won a prize of $ 100,000 ($ 70,756 after taxes) thanks to his grandfather's advice.

"Maybe he's not so crazy about playing the lottery after all," he said Wednesday when he claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I guess I owe him dinner. Good job, grandpa.

Raney says he plans to allocate the money to a college fund for his son and save for a house.

