Spend enough time on Twitter and you will begin to discern patterns in the displacement chaos that looks a bit like the identification of the Internet: grudges, disputes, political talk with wet brains and general flatulence that intelligent people otherwise draw by the way. In other words: the state of the game on the board. (As the editor Willy Staley I could point out: there is a type of tweet for each kind of guy.)

While much of Twitter's utility derives from its function as an echo camera, and much of the fun comes from seeing how big the blind spots of your favorite prominent person are, the best of the site comes from people who use the platform, since it is intended to be used, that is, as a transmission tool. There is a category difference between the types of tweets that are generated in the whirlwind of human emotions on the Internet and those that are intended for Teaching Moments or Pearls of Wisdom. It is in this last category that VC Twitter is located, a place that is as strange and hostile to human functioning and prosperous as the emptiness of space for a naked human body. The basic idea here is that because this group of people has earned enough money, their ideas on how the world works can be generalized.

%MINIFYHTMLa5cba8e9bce7a36aa787f20fd575389d11% %MINIFYHTMLa5cba8e9bce7a36aa787f20fd575389d12%

"If you're so smart, why aren't you happy?", Some Featured venture capitalist will tweet OR, maybe: "We have so many drugs now, electronic and chemical, that most of us are addicted most of the time." Pablum real, the kind that seems deep if you're high or you're going crazy. And as much as I like to read thoughts of drug addicts / rain thoughts, I find that I like them less when a person a) is preaching to those less successful who could be caught by such junk advice, and b) sincerely believes they have hit the mark. A philosophical truth.

That's why I felt a shiver of excitement when I saw the bill @real_human_vc Slip in my timeline.

In an era of infinite innovation, why create what you think people will use? – thought leader ai (@real_human_vc) February 21, 2020

If your startup has problems, the world is watching! – thought leader ai (@real_human_vc) February 21, 2020

God that's good, I thought. Fishscale VC brain, totally uncut. Spruce

This particular AI thought leader was created by Stephanie Chen, software engineer in San Francisco. Working in the most important industry in the Valley means that you see many tweets from VC and the founders they finance, and you see many nonsense disguised as philosophy. "A while ago I was trying to discover what makes the tone of,quot; thought leader ", writes on Twitter DM. "As if there were so many VCs and founders tweeting all the time, but why does everyone sound the same?" Which is a very good question to reflect.

And it turns out that AI, that perpetually futuristic technology, could provide an answer. “Language models like GPT-2 are good enough to learn things like that. Actually, there are about 8 tweets and writings of different people fed there, but I thought they all sounded similar enough that a "generic vc tone,quot; could be obtained from their mix. "Even so, trying to find the answer to his question, Chen says he didn't feel like he was really surrounding a wider point. "I was inspired by the dril_gpt2 account that happened a while ago and for the most part I just thought it would be fun, "he writes." I guess there is something to be said about the fact that the "vc tone,quot; is so obvious, or maybe that individual VCs have so little originality in their own voices, which you can combine 8 of them and make it sound quite consistent internally. "

Have you ever wondered why we need so many vcs and founders who constantly tweet when everyone says basically the same thing? well, I put a lot on gpt2 and it turns out that leadership is an easily automated job, and all the humans who do it must be optimized https://t.co/7EENNf00IJ – stephanie (@isosteph) February 21, 2020

I think it's impressively accurate, especially since it captures the fundamental disconnect between this type of person and the world in which the rest of us live. Artificial intelligences experience a similar disconnection from the consensual reality we inhabit because they cannot process the type of feelings. Real humans experience as a consequence of living among other people in a society. Which means that a bot that claims to be a VC is perfect: the relative distance between "the successful founder of Silicon Valley who doesn't understand how humans live,quot; and "artificial intelligence that doesn't understand the importance of human words,quot; is zero . It is easier to simulate VC / founding brain than to do almost anything else.

A bot that reliably has nootropic ideas of complete brain combat, just returned from Sand-Hill-Road is a bot that deserves to be on Twitter.

So this is interesting. Almost all large companies in SV have a full-time or part-time employee who is in a talent war with someone who is a better designer or programmer than them. – thought leader ai (@real_human_vc) February 21, 2020

All this made me think of the latest brilliant essay by literary critic Molly Young in New York Magazine about the scourge of "junk language,quot;: the things that people say in office settings, either as a way of demonstrating that, in fact, they are aware (they are not) or to simulate and, therefore, engender membership (Think: "Let's make a parallel path for our synchronization next week. Our investors will probably double-click on a specific one and iterate, so let's block it." It means nothing!) As Young points out near the end of his piece:

One reason for the increase in junk language is exactly this sense of uninterrupted supervision. Employers can read emails and track keystrokes and monitor locations and record the amount of time their employees spend playing on Twitter. In a constant audit environment, it is safer to use words that mean nothing and can be stretched to mean something, in case you get caught and need to defend yourself.

It is an idea that I think can be extended to our fake friends on Twitter. If they are not tweeting nonsense, are they even demonstrating their value to people who value nonsense and have the capital to continue financing their businesses? And if they are not useful for people who have pockets, if they cannot raise funds, how are they supposed to earn more money and start more businesses that upset the world?

VCs are always watching, perhaps, which means that money is always (perhaps) at stake. It feels almost like a variant in the conditioning experiments of B.F. Skinner: If you place a hungry pigeon in a cage and feed it at regular intervals, it will repeat any behavior it shows when the food is dispensed. If a pigeon had to tweet something viral for its food, and the tweet didn't make sense, well, you see what I mean.

In any case, I think that tweets from @ real_human_vc make a strong argument that it deserves funding, or at least a partner's job in a company. It is a solid argument that thought leaders of flesh and blood are totally obsolete. The future is that the machines demonstrate value to each other until their servers run out. By then, of course, we will all be dead.