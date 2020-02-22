The Sugarloaf ski resort in Maine plans an expansion of years, adding a spa

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
AP

February 22, 2020 | 8:36 a.m.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) – One of the most popular ski resorts in New England has announced a decade-long expansion plan.

Sugarloaf's expansion plan includes the development of almost 450 acres in West Mountain, WMTW-TV reported. The development will bring new alpine trails, downhill mountain bike trails, a tube park and a new high-speed chairlift.

The Sugarloaf expansion also includes new residential properties and the construction of a 4,600 square foot spa.

Sugarloaf representatives said construction will begin next year and that all planned improvements will be completed by 2030.

