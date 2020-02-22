The striking stage of graduate students at the University of California at Santa Cruz ‘Doomsday Rally’ as the midnight deadline approaches – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX) – Graduate students from the University of California at Santa Cruz voted Friday to put their jobs at risk in a confrontation with an institution that has not moved to meet their demands for a salary increase for the cost of living .

"We voted and, in the room, all hands were raised to continue the strike," said Veronica Hamilton, a doctoral student at UCSC and president of the student workers union.

The students met Friday night to discuss whether they will continue to retain undergraduate qualifications as part of their strike.

UC President Janet Napolitano threatened that students would lose their jobs in the spring term if they did not submit undergraduate qualifications before 11:59 p.m. Friday night.

Hamilton said the graduate students decided it was worth taking a risk and voted to continue on strike.

"The threat of mass shooting was a monstrous movement," Hamilton said. "I think it doesn't surprise us when it comes to Janet Napolitano, former director of National Security."

Napolitano announced on Friday through a press release that he was extending an invitation to the UC Graduate and Professional Council to discuss various issues, including the cost of living and housing.

"As president of our union unit, she has not contacted me as far as I know," said Hamilton.

Students are asking for an additional $ 1,412 per month, as well as a promise not to take disciplinary action or retaliation for going on strike along with the promise that undergraduate tuition will not increase.

The strike has gained national attention and support among the students of the UC system. Several dozen students were captured in a video of a cell phone taking control of a dining room at UC Berkeley in what they called a solidarity rally.

But the threat of losing their jobs means more than a financial loss for UCSC graduate students, they said. For international students like Stefan Young, it means losing all the opportunity to be in college.

"It's a big risk for them to say goodbye," Young said. "We can't pay the tuition, we put our visas in danger."

An UCSC spokesperson said in an email that "those who do not deliver retained grades will not be eligible for a spring teaching appointment,quot; and that "future employment as an academic student will be assessed on a case-by-case basis." , taking into account current disciplinary actions and / or student misconduct. "

For now, students say they will continue to retain undergraduate qualifications and continue their strike until the university offers what they say is right in one of the most expensive areas of the country.

"I think the graduate students have been very clear that the end of this strike comes when there is no guarantee of discipline to participate in the strike," said Hamilton.