The stars couldn't be more excited about meeting friends

No one was more excited about the next news friends meeting that, well, everyone. And that includes the stars of Hollywood.

After months of rumors, WarnerMedia announced Friday that the cast of the hit sitcom:Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry Y David Schwimmer– He will meet for a special without a title and without a script for the company's new transmission service, HBO Max, which will be launched in May. All cast members posted the news on their Instagram pages, including Perry, who launched theirs just two weeks ago.

"EXCUSE ME?!" Modern Family star Sarah Hyland commented on the Aniston post.

"Whoa (fire emoji)," he wrote Elizabeth Banks.

"WHAT," he commented Awkwafina.

"PLEASE EXPLAIN," he wrote Mindy kaling.

"THAN?!!" wrote Michelle Pfeiffer.

"Ahhhhhhhhhh! (Three clapping emojis)," he said Jenna Dewan.

"HOLY COW! This is (100 emoji) (star emoji)," he wrote Reese witherspoon, Aniston co-star in the new Apple TV + series The morning show.

Weird eye& # 39; s Tan France commented on Cox's post: "I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE RELEVANT."

David Spade, who is a good friend of Aniston and Cox, joked in the publication of the last star: "I heard that the new name is F ** k Buddies. Is this true?"