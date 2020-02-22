The star of & # 39; Men in Black & # 39 ;, Boris Leskin, died at 97

%MINIFYHTML81f689bb3c3a4669e858f85ec2686fc411% %MINIFYHTML81f689bb3c3a4669e858f85ec2686fc412%

Columbia Images

It was confirmed that the actor who shared the screen with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the hit 1997 film passed away at the age of 97.

Up News Info –

Romanian actor Boris Leskin, who appeared in the 1997 blockbuster "Men in black", has died at 97.

The star, who found fame in the films of the Soviet era before obtaining the role of the chef in the hit film with Will Smith Y Tommy Lee Jones, it was confirmed that he died on Friday, February 21, 2020 by the Romanian website, Iz.ru.

Daria Jurrasic, a member of the Moscow Art Theater, praised Leskin for his "incredible" and "incredible" life and added: "Goodbye. Thank you."

The cause of Boris's death has not yet been confirmed, and information about his funeral has not yet been published.

The other star performance credits include "Unfinished story","Republic property","The hawk and the snowman","Cold souls","Heavenly Swallows"Y"A sofa in New York".

In addition to acting, Boris fought in World War II as a sapper, someone who works on the front line to build fortifications and dig trenches, until he was injured.

Later he was awarded the Order of the Red Star, a military decoration of the Soviet Union.