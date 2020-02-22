The nuggets have problems, they can still be "the best team in the NBA,quot;

OKLAHOMA CITY – Will Barton, a Nuggets veteran, knows better than getting nervous about what happened against the Thunder on Friday night.

The eight-year veteran has seen it before. Upon leaving the All-Star break, the Nuggets were careless with the ball (19 turnovers), invisible in the defensive glass and at the same time attempted to incorporate three key rotation players back into the fold.

"I would be alarmed if we continue playing like this after tonight," Barton said. "I've been in the league a long time. Usually, I know that after the break, that first game can be a bit careless."

While that is a fair criticism of Friday's 113-101 loss to Oklahoma City, there was more at stake than just an oxidation factor. Nuggets coach Michael Malone blamed his shoulders and criticized his decision to return to a second unit that had already conceded a great career in the first quarter.

"That depends on me," Malone said. “I have to be smarter. I was just trying to get some guys a few minutes, take a look, hoping to give them some confidence, maybe find an offensive-defensive flow. … So hopefully we can find a banking unit that can go out and play well and build an advantage and not get 14-2, 14-4, 10-2 type races. "

If you have to believe Malone's words, it seems that the adjustments could be coming to the second unit of Monte Morris, Torrey Craig, Mason Plumlee, Jerami Grant and Michael Porter Jr. That unit fought defensively and failed to build much offensive cohesion. To be fair, it is not easy to return without problems to Porter (six lost games), Plumlee (12) and Grant, who had been starting, back to the second unit, but for that they are the next 26 games.

"Yes, they are two different teams," said Murray, who played 37 minutes in the loss. "We have all healthy. That's when we are mortal."

The most curious replacement pattern was left by Porter, who played just eight minutes off the bench, finishing with four points and two rebounds. He said after the game that he did not have a restriction of minutes and yet he was a victim of the second unit, since Malone chose to play against Jamal Murray the entire third quarter instead of Porter.

"I really didn't know how it was going to come out, we have many boys, all healthy now," Porter said. "My first game back, I really didn't know when I was going to enter. I have to get back to a pace, and I think the next game will be much better."

Malone was not delighted to have to play Murray during that extended race, however, Malone said that "my fear was if I took it out, the same thing that happened at the end of the first quarter was going to happen once again."

Now healthy and hovering around the seeds Nos. 2 and 3, the Nuggets are still a work in progress. However dangerous your initial unit may be, that will mean nothing unless your second unit can maintain an advantage. Maybe Friday marked an isolated game, with lots of moving parts, against a playoff team. Or maybe it revealed what Denver should prioritize in the last two months of the season.

"I think we are capable of being the best team in the NBA," Porter said. "We have to put everything together, but we have 26 more games to do that, and I think that during that time, we will take the step, be the best team we can be entering. Playoffs."