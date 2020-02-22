The nonverbal communication skills of blacks have no comparison!

#Roomies, it's no secret that blacks are special. From cooking to our mannerisms, we are truly an experience.

One of the things we do exceptionally well is nonverbal communication. Some experts say this is due to our history of slavery. We would communicate with our facial expressions to prevent factual powers from knowing what we were really saying. Fast forward to 2020, we continue to do the same.

You know what it is like to be the only black person at work or even in a restaurant. As soon as you see a brother or sister, it is as if a family reunion is being held.

It is as if our souls jump for joy when they see someone who looks like us and most of the time they can also understand us.

You can lead with a smile or even a hug, but you definitely recognized each other.

Why do you think Black Twitter works so well in the subtitles department? It is because we are the culture and we have been doing this for decades.

What started as a survival method is now a normal method of communication. Our ancestors handed us this unique gift.

We know when one of us has problems, needs help and when we are happy. All this is because we are connected internally and distinctively.

Many things make me proud to be black, and I must say that this ability is at the top of my list.

In the words of Kandi Burruss, "See you,quot;.