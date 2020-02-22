The Nevada Supreme Court rules against the permanence of the murder suspect in the fight against extradition to Colorado

The Nevada Supreme Court on Friday denied a motion of a murder suspect fighting extradition to Colorado, reaffirming the previous court decision justifying extradition.

Alex Christopher Ewing, a prisoner from Nevada prison, has been suspected of fatal attacks since January 1984 that terrorized Front Range residents.

On Friday, the Nevada Supreme Court denied Ewing's motion to stay, pending his request to the United States Supreme Court to fight his extradition to Colorado.

On February 3, the state of Nevada filed opposition to Ewing's motion, claiming in part that it was nothing more than a "deliberate delay in the conclusion of these proceedings … to face pending charges."

Ewing is wanted in Arapahoe and Jefferson counties to face multiple murder charges after a DNA match in an unsolved case identified him as a suspect in July 2018. He also faces charges of sexual assault and robbery in Colorado as part of the cases against him.

In arguing for the suspension, Ewing, through his lawyer, stated in court documents: "Any physical transfer … would cause … irreparable damage by exposing him to a death penalty litigation made by an extradition that, according to him, it would violate the Constitution. "

Ewing has been jailed at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City since 1985 with a 40-year sentence for a conviction for attempted murder.

The Nevada Supreme Court in November ruled that Ewing's extradition to Colorado was justified. Friday's ruling reaffirms the November ruling.

"Having considered the arguments of the parties, we conclude that sending remittances is not justified," the court ruled. "The appellant (Ewing) has not demonstrated a reasonable probability of succeeding in the petition or a good cause for suspension."

Arapahoe and Jefferson district attorneys did not comment on the latest development on Friday.