The Nevada Supreme Court rules against the permanence of the murder suspect in the fight against extradition to Colorado

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>Immigration officials go to court to get Denver records

The Nevada Supreme Court on Friday denied a motion of a murder suspect fighting extradition to Colorado, reaffirming the previous court decision justifying extradition.

Alex Christopher Ewing, a prisoner from Nevada prison, has been suspected of fatal attacks since January 1984 that terrorized Front Range residents.

Alex Christopher Ewing
%MINIFYHTML6f030ed7fb2693d683477197c300605311%%MINIFYHTML6f030ed7fb2693d683477197c300605312%

On Friday, the Nevada Supreme Court denied Ewing's motion to stay, pending his request to the United States Supreme Court to fight his extradition to Colorado.

On February 3, the state of Nevada filed opposition to Ewing's motion, claiming in part that it was nothing more than a "deliberate delay in the conclusion of these proceedings … to face pending charges."

Ewing is wanted in Arapahoe and Jefferson counties to face multiple murder charges after a DNA match in an unsolved case identified him as a suspect in July 2018. He also faces charges of sexual assault and robbery in Colorado as part of the cases against him.

In arguing for the suspension, Ewing, through his lawyer, stated in court documents: "Any physical transfer … would cause … irreparable damage by exposing him to a death penalty litigation made by an extradition that, according to him, it would violate the Constitution. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here