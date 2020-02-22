The Lakers renounce Boogie's cousins; Clippers game rescheduled for April 9 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA / AP) – With the recess of the NBA All-Star in the rear view, both the Lakers and the Clippers are focusing their attention on the final stretch of the regular season.

The Lakers reportedly quit the DeMarcus Cousins ​​center to make room for veteran striker Markieff Morris, who received a purchase of the Detroit Pistons this week.

Lakers are giving up on DeMarcus Cousins, league sources say @Ramonashelburne and me. %MINIFYHTMLed44e7583f56957d0419e17868ea9e3f13% %MINIFYHTMLed44e7583f56957d0419e17868ea9e3f14% – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

Sources: Markieff Morris and Lakers are reaching an agreement to join the team. The Lakers will have to give up a player to sign Morris, who received a purchase from the Detroit Pistons. – Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 21, 2020

League officials also announced that the game between the Lakers and the Clippers that was postponed after Kobe Bryant's death was rescheduled for April 9. The game was originally scheduled for January 28, two days after Bryant's death in a helicopter accident.

The Lakers will play at home three nights in a row, and the NBA said Friday that the game against Golden State scheduled for April 9 will be played on April 7 and the game against Chicago scheduled for April 7 will be played on April 8 . Clippers scheduled for April 8 will be played on April 6.

